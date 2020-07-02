Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County now has 249 total cases of COVID-19 after 9 new cases were reported on Thursday. It is the first time in since last Friday that the county had less than 10 new cases.

While it is the lowest number of positive test results this week, according to the counties health dashboard, their were only 17 tests reported. Eau Claire County has added 69 cases in the past week.

Statewide, there were 539 new cases and 563,946 negative results. Wisconsin now has 793 deaths, as seven were reported on Thursday. The recovery rate at the state sits at 79%

Eau Claire Statistics:

249 positive test results (increase of 9)

8,395 negative test results (increase of 8)

1 Death

176 estimated recovered

Wisconsin Statistics:

29,738 positive test results (increase of 539)

563,946 negative test results (increase of 12,339)

3,519 hospitalizations (increase of 37)

793 deaths (increase of 7)

23,527 recovered (79%)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.