Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With many Fourth of July celebrations canceled this year, families are stocking up on fireworks to use at home and safely social distance. Fireworks Liquidators has seen an increase in sales and new customers stopping by this year.

Kiffany Junker from Fireworks Liquidators says they have had many customers say they are buying their own fireworks for their family or to put on a show for their neighbors.

But remember to use caution when lighting your own fireworks and there are restrictions on what fireworks you can set off based on where you live. For Eau Claire County residents, you are encouraged to check with your local township about what is legal and obtain a permit before you make a purchase.

The City of Eau Claire is still hosting their Fireworks show but it has moved locations with a goal to let more people watch from home. Instead of Carson Park, the fireworks will be set off from the East Hill. You can also catch the fireworks show on July 4th during the WEAU 13 News at 10 p.m.

