Food delivery services see increase in orders during COVID-19 pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Restaurants are reopening after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but food delivery services are staying busy. Bite Squad in Eau Claire is still seeing an increase in orders since the start of the pandemic.

"We really just want to be able to service as many people as we can, especially in these troubling times," said Bite Squad Market Coordinator Richard Lilly.

Lilly says there has been a recent increase in orders, the need for drivers and even different restaurant pickups. He says Bite Squad has 42 different restaurant partnerships in the area, who are also staying busy.

Richard Lilly with Bite Squad is delivering food to a customer in Eau Claire. (WEAU)

Gretta Hunt, the manager of Northern Tap House in Eau Claire says a lot of their sales are currently coming from takeout and delivery. She says Northern Tap House has been working with Bite Squad for several years now, but even amidst COVID-19, they haven't slowed down from serving up grub.

"We created a new position for somebody to strictly be doing carry outs and to go and delivery because it is very busy."

Lilly says while the food deliveries follow safety precautions, many customers are also taking advantage of the no contact deliveries.

"If they have a specific place that they want the food left, we'll just leave the food by the door. We'll give the customer a call after we leave it and get back into our car."

Both Lilly and Hunt say they are glad to continue to provide local food favorites safely whether customers want to eat out or inside their home.

“We are super happy that we can accommodate both guests who would like to dine in as well as carry out and have it delivered to their house,” said Hunt.

“It makes me feel good to be able to provide these customers with a service that they wouldn’t normally choose,” said Lilly.

