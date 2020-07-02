Advertisement

Great time for giving

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The united way is known for pooling together charitable giving to make an impact worldwide. The nonprofit organization says any donation you can make now, is even more important than before.

Many nonprofits use fundraisers as a way to help bring in the money they need to prosper. But as the COVID-19 outbreak stretches into the summer, those events and gatherings aren’t able to happen.

Karen Hebert, Interim Executive Director of United Way told WEAU,

"Our nonprofits are struggling. They want to adapt to be able to continue to offer these critical services to our most needy neighbors, and they need money in order to carry on."

Many of the nonprofits and large institutions that work with united way are slowly bringing back in volunteers in safe ways. Hebert says the best way to volunteer right now is to give.

“Right now psychological pressure from our global pandemic is building, and people are going to become weary. And giving is a way to connect with the community it’s a very powerful way ... There’s no size limit to who can be a donor, so I really recommend all of our citizens be donors,” said Hebert

Hebert also says united way isn't raising money right now. Instead, they're supporting ongoing fundraising through the community foundations of both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

"We love who our community foundations are. We are also different because for the most part we do not take endowed funds our endowment does but in general united way gets money in and sends it right back out."

The united way of the greater Chippewa valley now has a half-million dollar grant being offered in two waves - just one more way the chapter is working to support some of this area's youngest benefactors.

"These are important moments in a child development that if we miss them it will have a permanent negative impact .... We are very hopeful that our half a million dollars in the request for proposals as written, will stimulate people's imaginations."

If you want to give in a targeted way for COVID recovery and response, you can give to either of the community foundations working with united way, or the united way’s annual campaign is coming up at the end of July.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 24 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

Latest News

News

Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - July 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for the latest corn numbers and other agriculture news.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Hello Wisconsin

Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Since many Fourth of July celebrations are canceled, fireworks sales have increased this season.