Great time for giving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The united way is known for pooling together charitable giving to make an impact worldwide. The nonprofit organization says any donation you can make now, is even more important than before.

Many nonprofits use fundraisers as a way to help bring in the money they need to prosper. But as the COVID-19 outbreak stretches into the summer, those events and gatherings aren’t able to happen.

Karen Hebert, Interim Executive Director of United Way told WEAU,

"Our nonprofits are struggling. They want to adapt to be able to continue to offer these critical services to our most needy neighbors, and they need money in order to carry on."

Many of the nonprofits and large institutions that work with united way are slowly bringing back in volunteers in safe ways. Hebert says the best way to volunteer right now is to give.

“Right now psychological pressure from our global pandemic is building, and people are going to become weary. And giving is a way to connect with the community it’s a very powerful way ... There’s no size limit to who can be a donor, so I really recommend all of our citizens be donors,” said Hebert

Hebert also says united way isn't raising money right now. Instead, they're supporting ongoing fundraising through the community foundations of both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

"We love who our community foundations are. We are also different because for the most part we do not take endowed funds our endowment does but in general united way gets money in and sends it right back out."

The united way of the greater Chippewa valley now has a half-million dollar grant being offered in two waves - just one more way the chapter is working to support some of this area's youngest benefactors.

"These are important moments in a child development that if we miss them it will have a permanent negative impact .... We are very hopeful that our half a million dollars in the request for proposals as written, will stimulate people's imaginations."

If you want to give in a targeted way for COVID recovery and response, you can give to either of the community foundations working with united way, or the united way’s annual campaign is coming up at the end of July.

