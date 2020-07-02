Advertisement

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin health officials are urging people to stay home during the Fourth of July holiday to help stem a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

The agency says the spike has been driven largely by young people congregating in bars. State Health Secretary Andrea Palm says 23% of total confirmed cases in Wisconsin are people in their 20s. Overall the state has seen 29,199 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March and 786 deaths.

AP-WF-07-02-20 1629GMT

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

