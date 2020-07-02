Advertisement

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Washington, D.C. -
Washington, D.C. -(KFYR)
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics.

The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where anti-abortion activists had challenged ordinances that restrict their behavior outside clinics.

As is usual, the justices did not comment in turning away the cases. The order from the court noted Justice Clarence Thomas would have heard the Chicago case.

The Supreme Court has since the late 1990s heard several cases involving demonstration-free zones, called buffer zones, outside abortion clinics. Most recently, in 2014, the justices unanimously struck down a law that created a 35-foot protest-free zone outside Massachusetts abortion clinics. The court said Massachusetts’ law, which made it a crime to stand in the protest-free zone for most people not entering or exiting the clinic or passing by, was an unconstitutional restraint on the free-speech rights of protesters.

On Thursday, one of the two cases the court declined to take up involved an ordinance passed by the city counsel in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital, in 2012 that made it illegal to “congregate, patrol, picket or demonstrate” in a zone 20 feet from a health care facility. Anti-abortion activists sued, arguing that the ordinance violates their free speech rights. Lower courts have upheld the ordinance, however, ruling it doesn’t apply to “sidewalk counseling,” where individuals who oppose abortion offer assistance and information about alternatives to abortion to those entering a clinic.

The second case the court turned away on Thursday involved a Chicago ordinance that regulates the space 50 feet from the entrance of any abortion clinic or other medical facility. In that space, a person cannot come within 8 feet of another person without their consent to hand them information or engage in “oral protest, education, or counseling.” The ordinance was modeled on a statute upheld by the Supreme Court in 2000.

Anti-abortion activists told the Supreme Court that Chicago's ordinance violates their free speech rights and that the high court's decision from 2000 should be reconsidered. A trial court previously dismissed the lawsuit and an appeals court upheld that decision.

The court's announcement that it would not hear the cases comes on the heels of its decision Monday that a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates abortion rights the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. The decision divided the court's conservatives and liberals 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts joining his four more liberal colleagues to strike down the law.

It was the first big abortion case of the Trump era and a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that the court's new conservative majority with two members appointed by President Donald Trump would start chipping away at abortion access.

As a result of the decision, the justices also on Thursday ordered lower courts to revisit cases involving Indiana abortion laws previously blocked by courts. One required a woman to have an ultrasound 18 hours before having an abortion and the other would have made it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

In their decision earlier this week, the justices told lower courts how to determine whether a restriction is permissible or puts an unconstitutional obstacle in the way of women who want an abortion.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Study: World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 24 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Latest News

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

National

Tips for safe July Fourth celebrations

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

National

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.