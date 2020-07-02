Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Wisconsin State Troopers say the pickup she was driving was traveling in the wrong lane on I-94 near Hixton just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night when it crashed into a semi and another pickup truck.

Both drivers in those vehicles were wearing their seat-belts and are okay.

The woman was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.