La Crosse Co. Health Dir. says Loggers baseball season “risky”

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County reports 21 new lab-confirmed cases Wednesday, July 1. The total sits at 465.

Of those, nearly half are recovered.

At least 14 of Wednesday's 21 news cases are people younger than 30.

There are still no deaths for the county, and two people remain hospitalized.

A free, WI National Guard testing site is confirmed for July 10 at Logan High School for anyone with symptoms.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jennifer Rombalski was asked about the La Crosse Loggers baseball season starting later this week.

“We’ve tried to tell them what we would want to see them doing. They did some of those recommendations, not all. I believe one of the things they’re doing, is they’re doing a 50% capacity, that’s still a lot of people. I think there still is risk there. I’ve seen other communities like Eau Claire and their league not be in session. I struggle with it frankly. I think it brings risk,” said Rombalski.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.