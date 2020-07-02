Motorcyclist dies in Eau Claire County crash

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire County.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of CTH H and Henneman Rd, Township of Wilson.

The preliminary investigation reveals a motorcycle, driven by a 26-year-old Fairchild man, was traveling north on CTH H, just north of Forest road #1. While southbound vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Thorp man, was slowing, and beginning to negotiate a left-hand turn, off southbound CTH H, onto Henneman Rd.

According to deputies, the motorcycle struck the vehicle as it was negotiating the turn. The motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike and suffered fatal injuries.

The names of the drivers aren’t being released at this time. A crash reconstruction and investigation are being performed to determine the cause and contributing circumstances of the crash.

