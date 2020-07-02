New retail store moving into old HOM Furniture in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Midwest Home Supply, a local liquidation retail store, will open a new location in Eau Claire on July 17 in the previous HOM Furniture building at 2921 Mall Drive.
Previously located in a warehouse on Bauer Street, the retailer is expanding into a larger, retail location.
Midwest Home Supply merchandise departments include furniture, home décor, home improvement goods, appliances, clothing, toys, and hardware.
A grand opening event is planned for Friday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
