One taken to the hospital after climbing WEAU tower

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person who was climbing the tower behind the station here at WEAU Wednesday morning was talked down by Eau Claire police.

Police and fire crews were called to the one thousand foot high tower around six Wednesday morning on a report that someone was climbing it.

Police officers were able to talk to the person and get them to climb down safely.

Eau Claire police spokesman Josh Miller says in these types of situations, the first thing officers have to do is establish some kind of communication.

“It can be a lot of different things”, says Miller. “It can be on a loud speaker, it could be via telephone, in person, we’ve Skyped with people before, we’ve Facetimed people before anything we can do to have some kind of communication with that person is going to be key.”

No one was injured in the incident and the person was taken to the hospital.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 26 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

Latest News

News

Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - July 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for the latest corn numbers and other agriculture news.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Hello Wisconsin

Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Since many Fourth of July celebrations are canceled, fireworks sales have increased this season.