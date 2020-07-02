One taken to the hospital after climbing WEAU tower

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person who was climbing the tower behind the station here at WEAU Wednesday morning was talked down by Eau Claire police.

Police and fire crews were called to the one thousand foot high tower around six Wednesday morning on a report that someone was climbing it.

Police officers were able to talk to the person and get them to climb down safely.

Eau Claire police spokesman Josh Miller says in these types of situations, the first thing officers have to do is establish some kind of communication.

“It can be a lot of different things”, says Miller. “It can be on a loud speaker, it could be via telephone, in person, we’ve Skyped with people before, we’ve Facetimed people before anything we can do to have some kind of communication with that person is going to be key.”

No one was injured in the incident and the person was taken to the hospital.

