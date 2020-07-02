Pablo Center to provide virtual concert series

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence may be closed right now, but they’re still working to give audiences entertaining performances.

Wednesday, they announced a new virtual concert series called “Pablo Streams”.

Throughout the summer, lineups of two or more artists will take the stage in the Pablo's Jamf Theatre. The shows will then be broadcast through a webcasting service.

The first show is scheduled for Thursday, July 2nd at 6:30pm, and the series runs until August 6th.

All the shows are offered to the public free of charge.

