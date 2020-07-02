Running club donates money from t-shirt sales to Feed My People Food Bank

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One family in our area is sharing feelings about the COVID-19 virus through custom-made t-shirts.

In May, we shared the story about the "COVID-19 Sucks Running Club," which sold shirts to raise money for Feed My People Food Bank.

Wednesday, the group announced it sold 134 shirts, raising close to $2,700.

"For every dollar donated, we're able to provide four meals. So $2,000, that's 8,000 meals that were able to put out. So that's super helpful for anybody in our community cuz that's helpful to know that our community is stepping up in so many ways," said Amanda Parkinson with Feed My People Food Bank.

Members of the running club hope to sell another 66 shirts and bring in another $1,300 for the food bank.

