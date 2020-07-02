Advertisement

Running club donates money from t-shirt sales to Feed My People Food Bank

Running club donates to FMP
Running club donates to FMP(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One family in our area is sharing feelings about the COVID-19 virus through custom-made t-shirts.

In May, we shared the story about the "COVID-19 Sucks Running Club," which sold shirts to raise money for Feed My People Food Bank.

Wednesday, the group announced it sold 134 shirts, raising close to $2,700.

"For every dollar donated, we're able to provide four meals. So $2,000, that's 8,000 meals that were able to put out. So that's super helpful for anybody in our community cuz that's helpful to know that our community is stepping up in so many ways," said Amanda Parkinson with Feed My People Food Bank.

Members of the running club hope to sell another 66 shirts and bring in another $1,300 for the food bank.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 26 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

Latest News

News

Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - July 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for the latest corn numbers and other agriculture news.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Hello Wisconsin

Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Since many Fourth of July celebrations are canceled, fireworks sales have increased this season.