WAGNER TAILS: Sweet Litter and Victory

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONROE & CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s puppy time at Last Paw Rescue!

This litter of puppies will be available for adoption soon.

The pups' mom was rescued from Texas.

She arrived in Wisconsin at the end of May and had her nine puppies a few days later.

There are two girls and seven boys.

The pups are called the "sweet litter" -- because their mom's name is Candy and they're all named after candy bars.

Right now, the puppies weigh about four pounds, and will most likely be medium sized dogs like their lab mix mom.

If you’re ready to add an active and playful puppy to your family, applications are currently being accepted through Last Paw Rescue. The puppies won’t be able to go home with you until around July 21.

Visit Last Paw Rescue or email lastpawrescue.org to fill out an adoption application for the “Sweet Litter” puppies.

V is for this three-year-old heeler mix name Victory.

She weighs 44 pounds, and she does have some typical heeler traits, such as nipping when she doesn't like something.

Staff members at the Chippewa Humane Association say Victory is one smart dog.

She knows many commands, including sit, shake, and rollover.

Victory is selective with the humans and the dogs she wants to share her time with, which is why she's looking for a quiet home without young children, without cats, and one that doesn't get a lot of visitors.

Chippewa Humane staff say Victory runs like a gazell, and she is fun to watch!

We’ll call it a win when Victory finds a home that’s the right fit for her personality.

Visit Chippewa Humane or call (715) 382-4832 for more information.

