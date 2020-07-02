Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 02.

The following events are listed for your planning only and their appearance here does not indicate The Associated Press plans coverage. Please note that all scheduled events are subject to change. Contact numbers listed are not intended for publication.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Milwaukee bureau is reachable at 414-225-3580. Send daybook items to Wisconsin@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Wisconsin and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Gwen Moore on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden - Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore campaigns virtually for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a national press call on Biden's newly updated 'Plan to Beat COVID-19' and the coronavirus pandemic's 'disproportionate impact on Black and Latino communities'. Speakers include Wisconsin state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTjHq9h0LlzIkdElKNuiXDCLcM1ZOncwHBTpIK2SXV2uTdWQ/viewform

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 02 4:00 PM Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett holds webinar on safe residential remodeling and construction work

Weblinks: http://city.milwaukee.gov, https://twitter.com/cityofmilwaukee

Contacts: Jodie Tabak, Office of Mayor Barrett, jodie.tabak@milwaukee.gov, 1 414 286 8504

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2258248857306597135

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain