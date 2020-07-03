Another Amazon distribution center to open in Wisconsin

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amazon distribution center is under construction in the Town of Greenville, just outside of Appleton.

Greenville Town Administrator Joel Gregozeski tells NBC15 sister station WBAY that the center will provide between 140 to 160 full-time jobs and more partime and seasonal workers.

The 110,000-square foot facility is expected to be up and running by the end of July.

Amazon also owns a distribution center in Kenosha, is building another in Beloit and is expected to build a fourth on Madison’s east side.

The Greenville plant is constructed and owned by Milwaukee-based developer Ryan Companies, WBAY reports, and is expected to be worth $19 million in tax revenue.

