Chippewa Falls Main Street strongly recommends customers wear a mask in businesses

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Over the last couple of weeks, businesses along Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls have been seeing more customers wearing masks when they come into their stores.

“For the most part customers came in trying to be proactive as far COVID-19, but we’re finding lately I think with the uptick in cases that more and more guests are coming in with masks on,” said Eric’s Diamonds Owner Eric Pulver.

“Probably a couple of weeks ago we’re seeing 25 to 50 percent of people wearing masks and now we’ve been probably 50 to 75 percent of people wearing masks,” said Korgers Owner and Manager Carol Christenson.

Now, Chippewa Falls Main Street is strongly recommending every customer wear a mask when inside any business.

“We took the initiative once we figured out that business owners and the public as well was concerned about safety, social distancing downtown, as well as wearing masks. We’re trying to follow the guidelines,” said Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette.

Ouimette says if more people don’t start wearing masks, there will be a reemerging concern.

“That’s what we’re trying to avoid, is shutting down again,” she said.

For businesses trying to bounce back after being shut down for months, staying safe has now become a top priority.

“Everybody is kind of scared right now and we don’t want to pass that on to our family members and it’s just a safe, safe to do,” said Amundson’s Branch Store Manager.

Chippewa Falls Main Street's pitch is a recommendation - not a requirement.

Some businesses are concerned this could scare some people away, especially those who do not want to wear masks.

Other stores are confident they are doing enough to keep everyone safe.

“A lot of them take them off when they’re in here, and to see that we don’t require them a lot of them will take it off. But still a majority of the people are wearing masks which are fine, I could care less one way or the other,” said Christenson.

But for other businesses, they say the stance from Main Street could help bring a singular message for downtown Chippewa Falls.

“I think if we’re kind of all on the same page it helps. And I think if there’s all the same message going around downtown, that you know when guests come downtown that stores are asking them to wear a mask versus just a handful of stores doing it, it helps,” said Pulver.

Ouimette says that in the week since the recommendation has gone public, the response has been pretty good from customers and businesses.

Another way Ouimette is working to bring people safely back is through a ‘Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes’.

From now until Aug. 30, any time you shop at a downtown business you can turn in your receipts to Chippewa Falls Main Street to be eligible to win prizes.

