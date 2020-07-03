Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Main Street strongly recommends customers wear a mask in businesses

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Over the last couple of weeks, businesses along Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls have been seeing more customers wearing masks when they come into their stores.

“For the most part customers came in trying to be proactive as far COVID-19, but we’re finding lately I think with the uptick in cases that more and more guests are coming in with masks on,” said Eric’s Diamonds Owner Eric Pulver.

“Probably a couple of weeks ago we’re seeing 25 to 50 percent of people wearing masks and now we’ve been probably 50 to 75 percent of people wearing masks,” said Korgers Owner and Manager Carol Christenson.

Now, Chippewa Falls Main Street is strongly recommending every customer wear a mask when inside any business.

“We took the initiative once we figured out that business owners and the public as well was concerned about safety, social distancing downtown, as well as wearing masks. We’re trying to follow the guidelines,” said Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette.

Ouimette says if more people don’t start wearing masks, there will be a reemerging concern.

“That’s what we’re trying to avoid, is shutting down again,” she said.

For businesses trying to bounce back after being shut down for months, staying safe has now become a top priority.

“Everybody is kind of scared right now and we don’t want to pass that on to our family members and it’s just a safe, safe to do,” said Amundson’s Branch Store Manager.

Chippewa Falls Main Street's pitch is a recommendation - not a requirement.

Some businesses are concerned this could scare some people away, especially those who do not want to wear masks.

Other stores are confident they are doing enough to keep everyone safe.

“A lot of them take them off when they’re in here, and to see that we don’t require them a lot of them will take it off. But still a majority of the people are wearing masks which are fine, I could care less one way or the other,” said Christenson.

But for other businesses, they say the stance from Main Street could help bring a singular message for downtown Chippewa Falls.

“I think if we’re kind of all on the same page it helps. And I think if there’s all the same message going around downtown, that you know when guests come downtown that stores are asking them to wear a mask versus just a handful of stores doing it, it helps,” said Pulver.

Ouimette says that in the week since the recommendation has gone public, the response has been pretty good from customers and businesses.

Another way Ouimette is working to bring people safely back is through a ‘Bounce Back Chippewa Falls Sweepstakes’.

From now until Aug. 30, any time you shop at a downtown business you can turn in your receipts to Chippewa Falls Main Street to be eligible to win prizes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 in Wisconsin

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 3rd

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state of Wisconsin 579 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the state total to 30,317 positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Missing motorist from Polk County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On Sunday, June 28th 2020 at 1836 hours the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a missing motorist. The report was that Andre David Lyons, a 40 yoa male from the rural Amery WI area had not been seen nor heard from since approximately 1 am on the morning of June 28th 2020.

News

Northwest Region construction update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.

News

Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair (NWSF) is excited to announce their 2020 Fair Food Shindig will take place July 10-12 in Chippewa Falls!

Latest News

News

Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County.

News

Pittsville FFA Alumni puts safety first and will host drive-thru dairy breakfast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The breakfast will be at Hay Creek Companies from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m. The menu features regular pancakes, potato pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and ham, cheese curds, and milk.

News

Vehicle accident into the Wisconsin River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After locating the subject (Cody L. Shafer, 34 year old from Madison, Wisconsin), Deputies investigated and found out the subject was involved in a vehicle accident and that the vehicle was submerged in the Wisconsin River. Further investigation was completed and the driver was placed in custody for operating under the influence.

News

Be safe while having fun: river safety starts with a life jacket

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Summers make for long, busy days on the 84,000 miles of Wisconsin rivers as residents and visitors load picnics, canoes, kayaks and kids’ toys for memorable fun along the shores and in the waters.

News

Packers update season ticket holders on 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Green Bay Packers season ticket holders today received a message from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy to notify them about necessary adjustments to expect this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.