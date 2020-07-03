Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 30,0000 in Wisconsin on Friday, a milestone braced by the climbing average and percent of positive new cases in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported in its daily update that the cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 30,317 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the average number of new cases over the last week steadily rose to 510, up from 502 on Thursday and 491 the day before. The percent of positive new cases jumped back up to 5.7 percent, after falling for several days in a row. The percent positive was recorded at 4.2 percent on Thursday, 4.3 percent on Wednesday and 4.7 percent on Tuesday, the DHS reports.

The number of new, confirmed cases was reported at 579 on Friday, a larger jump than compared to the last several days before June 30, when 601 new cases were confirmed, according to the DHS.

Seven new deaths were reported on Friday, raising the total number of deaths in Wisconsin to 783. Deaths due to COVID-19 are down significantly compared to other spikes in late March and mid April. A graph from the DHS shows one of the lowest average death rates since the pandemic seriously took hold in Wisconsin.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 (DHS)

The percent of positive new cases (DHS)

