Fair Food Shindig in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair (NWSF) is excited to announce their 2020 Fair Food Shindig will take place July 10-12 in Chippewa Falls! “We know things certainly have not been the same nor have they been easy, but we would like to do our part in bringing you a little joy in 2020 with a Fair Food Shindig July 10-12 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds,” stated Rusty Volk, Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Association. The following food vendors have compiled a variety of menus to quench your fair food thirst:

Optimist Club Stand

Fried cheese curds, corndogs, french fries, hot dogs, chili dogs, soda & water

Kiwanis Club Stand

Ice cream, caramel apples, popcorn, coffee, soda, water, main street café pies

Island Vide Food Stand

Jerk chicken, jerk pork, grilled pork sandwich, brown stew beef, rice & beans, french fries for plates, steamed cabbage, fried plantains

Chippewa Valley Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak sandwich, shrimp po'boy, crispy chicken tender wrap, the gym membership (thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, cheese sauce, chicken tenders, waffle fries, mozzarella sticks, mayo and ketchup), chicken tender basket, cheesesteak fries, crispy shrimp wrap w/sweet chili sauce, cheesesteak wrap, cheesesteak cheeseburger, California burger, cowboy burger, doughnut burger, bacon double cheeseburger, breakfast burger, buffalo curd burger, fried fish sandwich, crispy chicken salad

TNT Concessions

Deep fried grilled cheese – 4 sandwiches – bacon & cheese, pepperoni & cheese, pepper jack cheese and plain cheese, water, soda, lemonade, Campbell’s™ tomato soup

In our best effort to maintain everyone’s safety, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association has also detailed the following safety recommendations and guidelines:

Food Stands:

Spacing of food stands will be far apart Food stand workers engaging the customer are required to wear Face Masks and gloves Hand sanitation available for customers when ordering, paying for, and receiving food. Social distance markings will be on the pavement leading up to food stands to identify spacing.

Venue:

Customers will drive in, park their vehicles, walk to food stands. Recommended social distancing and face mask usage. (Signs at the venue) Customers purchase foods to take home or use picnic tables spread out on venue grassy areas. Restrooms will be cleaned with one-way traffic, social distancing, and face mask usage recommended.

The NWSF will also be hosting a virtual tribute on the NWSF website during the week of the originally scheduled 2020 NWSF, July 8-12, to shine a spotlight on all those that truly make this event “A Family Affair.” From exhibitors to sponsors, and everyone in between, our hope is to unite our community and spread some joy through the virtual fair. Everyone is invited and we welcome you to visit our Facebook page and website to see all of the hard work!The 2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled for July 7 – 11th.

