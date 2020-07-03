First COVID-19 death in Rusk County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Health Department is reporting their first death due to COVID-19. The individual was in their 70′s and had underlying medical conditions.

“Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19,” stated Dawn Brost, Rusk County Health Officer. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted, past and present,” Brost added.

As of July 3rd, 11 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Rusky County.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.