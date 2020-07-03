Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RACINE

Appeals court reinstates Racine's coronavirus ordinance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional. The court ruled Friday that Safer Racine can remain in effect while the city’s appeal is considered. The Journal Times reports the court could still ultimately rule against the city. Mayor Cory Mason says the ordinance is critically important going into the holiday weekend and will be enforced. It limits restaurants and bars to 50% of maximum capacity. It requires retailers to follow guidelines on cleaning and social distancing. And it limits gyms to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 10 people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin officials confirm nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed nearly 600 more cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state Department of Health Services said Friday that the state has now seen 30,317 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. That's up 579 cases from Thursday. DHS reports three more people have died, bringing the total dead to 796. Nearly 80% of people infected have recovered, however, leaving the state with 5,473 active cases as of Friday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MILWAUKEE FIRE STATION

Milwaukee firefighters face discipline in figurine incident

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station. The investigation found that a white male firefighter found the figurine shaped like a fetus on the street and brought it into the station out of “curiosity.” He then hung it by its neck with a ribbon on a bulletin board. It was there for several days until the station’s only Black female firefighter reported it. Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says he believes the firefighter did not have racist or sexist intent, but added, “Stupidity is not a defense.”

PACKERS-SEASON TICKETS

Packers to play before significantly smaller Lambeau crowds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will play before significantly fewer fans at Lambeau Field this year, if they play in front of any at all. The Packers told season ticket holders Friday to prepare for a season unlike any the NFL has experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team says social distancing will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced, and face coverings will be required. Fans can opt out of this season’s games without losing control of their seats for next season. Season ticket holders can request a refund or ask that their payment be carried over.

MADISON MOTEL HOMICIDE

Madison police arrest suspect in fatal motel shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police have arrested a 19-year-old man in shooting death at a motel. The Madison Police Department said its Violent Crime Unit arrested the Madison man Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh. He was found just after 8:30 p.m Tuesday in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn and died later at a local hospital. Police said the shooting, which they believe deliberately targeted the victim, remains under investigation. Jammeh was the city’s fifth homicide victim of the year.

OSCEOLA DOUBLE FATAL

2 die in head-on crash in Osceola in western Wisconsin

OSCEOLA, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in a head-on collision in Osceola in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 35. WEAU-TV reports that deputies determined that two pickup trucks collided head-on. There was one male driver in one truck, and a male and a female in the other. The pair died at the scene. The solo driver was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victims’ names were not immediately released.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MINNEAPOLIS AD AGENCY

Minneapolis ad agency stages 'Black Lives Matter' walkout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An ad agency’s parent company has changed a rule forbidding employees from using “Black Lives Matter” in social media posts after 179 workers in the city where George Floyd was killed walked off the job. Employees at Minneapolis-based Periscope told the Star Tribune that they wanted to use the term to show solidarity with Black and racial-justice protesters but were repeatedly told no by Quad, the parent company based in Sussex, Wisconsin. After Thursday’s walkout, Quad agreed to give Periscope editorial independence over its social media posts and apologized to Periscope employees and clients.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-HARLEY-DUMPS-DEALERSHIP

Harley-Davidson cuts ties with dealership over racist posts

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson said it is pulling its Facebook ads for the month of July and severing ties with a Tennessee dealership whose owner was accused of posting racist comments on social media disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the post was allegedly made on the Facebook page of Abernathy’s Cycles, a Union City, Tennessee, motorcycle and ATV dealership. The post read “I’m sick of this black lives matter,” and called for Black people to go “back to Africa and stay.” The dealership’s owner, Russell Abernathy II, told Jackson, Tennessee, TV station WBBJ that he didn't make the posts, that his account was hacked and that he rejects the derogatory comments.