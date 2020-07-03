Missing motorist from Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) - On Sunday, June 28th 2020 at 1836 hours the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a missing motorist. The report was that Andre David Lyons, a 40 yoa male from the rural Amery WI area had not been seen nor heard from since approximately 1 am on the morning of June 28th 2020.

During the early onset of the investigation, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office attempted to gain cellular phone information to attempt to locate Andre Lyons. That information led the Sheriff’s Office to contact surrounding counties requesting assistance in attempting to locate Andre Lyons, however, no further information, nor Andre Lyons were discovered.

During the course of this incident, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigator assigned to this case found the Andre Lyons had left a residence near the Polk / St Croix County line and was last seen traveling north bound on Hwy 35 in Polk County. Information was given that Andre Lyons was going to be traveling home, which is north of the City of Amery, WI.

Investigations staff and patrol deputies scoured the area of routes possibly taken by Andre Lyons, however, have been unable to locate him, or his 2000 Honda CBR900 motorcycle, which is yellow in color. He was also wearing a white helmet at that time. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be aided in the search for Mr. Lyons by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with their fixed wing air craft.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information that may lead to locating Andre Lyons.

Please contact our Dispatch Center at 715-485-8300, if you may have happened to be in the Farmington or Amery area and had noticed a motorcycle traveling between those locations during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 28th 2020.

