Neighbors clean up after flooding in Martell

Heavy rain in western Wisconsin late Sunday night into early Monday morning has left some areas with severe damage from flooding.

In the Town of Martell, neighbors are hard at work cleaning up damage after the Rush River flooded.

Penny Dawley says she had to have her basement pumped after her first floor filled with water.

“The water went way up over there. It totally engulfed my house into the backyard,” Dawley says. “It was pretty crazy.”

Some say it’s the worst flooding they have ever seen in the Martell.

“The last big flood was 2010. It wasn’t quite this big,” says Dan Knutson who was cleaning up the bridge area on Thursday.

Just outside Martell in Baldwin, Mary LaFavor is looking for her missing horse who may have been swept away during the flooding.

The river that runs through the LaFavors’ pasture flooded into a lake even breaking her gates.

“It’s definitely the highest water i have ever seen,” LaFavor says.

Two of her horses were missing after the rain storm. One was able to find its way home with just a few scratches. The second, a brown horse called Spicy is still at large.

“They graze down there at night, that is their pasture, usually if there is an inch of rain i don’t let them down there,” LaFavor says. “We were just caught off guard completely.”

With the help of the community, LaFavor has been searching for Spicy by kayak, foot and even helicopter.

Anyone who sees a stray brown horse is asked to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.

Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown says the county is currently assessing the damage and looking into loan or grant options to help residents recover.

“This is out of the ordinary you never see the water come up to that level,” Brown says.

The Red Cross is assisting community members who were forced out of their homes by the flooding. Brown says volunteers are also headed to the area to help with cleanup.

Brown says Pierce County residents with damage should report it by calling 211.

