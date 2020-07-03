Northwest Region construction update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, work has been suspended on many region highway projects to accommodate expected traffic volumes. However, motorists should still expect work zones and use caution.

Northwest Region Chip and Scrub Sealing ProjectThis project will take place in various counties at various locations. This excerpt will be updated weekly with the locations that are expected to be impacted in the following week.

Highway and Location: Scrub sealing – WIS 73 in Clark County and US 53 in Trempealeau County

Schedule: June 22 to JulyCost: $2.32 millionDescription: Chip and scrub sealing.Traffic impacts: When work is ongoing, motorists can expect single-lane closures with flagging operations.

Northwest Region Pavement Marking ProjectThis project will take place in various counties at various locations. This excerpt will be updated weekly with the locations that are expected to be impacted in the following week.

Highway and Location: Business and WIS 124 in Chippewa County

Schedule: May 11 to AugustCost: $1.69 millionDescription: Marking pavement.Traffic impacts: When work is ongoing, motorists can expect moving single-lane closures.

Ashland CountyHighway: WIS 112Location: Anderson Creek Bridge, east of the County E-WIS 112 intersection, town of White RiverSchedule: June 18 to AugustCost: $646,900Description: Removing and replacing the bridge, paving WIS 112 on both sides of the structure and installing new guardrail and signageTraffic impacts: WIS 112 is closed at the project site.

Detour: WIS 13, US 2 and WIS 112.

Highway: WIS 13Location: Between Park Falls and MellenSchedule: May 26 to SeptemberCost: $3.49 millionDescription: Replacing and lining culverts between Morse Road in the town of Morse and Jefferson Avenue in Mellen and overlaying the deck over the railroad tracks and Bad River northwest of Morse Road.Traffic impacts:

When work is ongoing during daylight hours: WIS 13 is down to one lane and has temporary traffic signals or flagging operations at active culvert replacement locations to direct motorists through the construction zone.

During nighttime hours and weekends: WIS 13 is open to two-way traffic.

Starting Monday, July 6, bridge rehabilitation work is anticipated to start, and traffic signals will be used at all times to move motorists through staged construction.

Starting Monday, July 13, WIS 13 will be closed to through traffic at culvert replacement locations.

Truck detour: WIS 182, WIS 47, WIS 51 and WIS 77.

Passenger car detour: WIS 77 and County GG.

Barron CountyHighway: WIS 48Location: Between West and Bear Paw avenues, city of Rice LakeSchedule: April 20 to NovemberCost: $5.1 millionDescription: Reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, rebuilding the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals as roundabouts and improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection with traffic signal installation.Traffic impacts:

Drivers exiting from northbound US 53 to WIS 48 will use a temporary connection at Stout Street.

The WIS 48-West Avenue South intersection is closed.

There is a 12-foot width restriction on WIS 48.

Barron and Polk countiesHighway: US 8Location: Between WIS 46 South junction to Front Avenue in Turtle LakeSchedule: May 4 to JulyCost: $5.16 millionDescription: Milling off a portion of the road surface and overlaying it with asphalt, widening the shoulders, installing rumble strips and marking the pavement.Traffic impacts: When work is ongoing, there will be periodic lane closures in each direction controlled by flaggers.

Bayfield CountyHighway: US 63Location: South Fish Creek Bridge, just south of US 2 in the towns of Keystone and EileenSchedule: June 26 to OctoberCost: $1.95 millionDescription: Removing and replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts: US 63 just south of US 2 and north of County F will close Monday, July 6.

Detour:

Passenger vehicles: County F

Trucks: WIS 118, WIS 112 and US 2

Highway: US 2Location: County E to US 63Schedule: June to SeptemberCost: $696,000Description: Rehabilitating and replacing culvert pipe, replacing the asphalt road surface and marking the pavement.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect shoulder closures and width restrictions.

Highway: WIS 13Location: Boyd Creek Bridge, about two miles north of the US 2/WIS 13 northbound connection at roundaboutSchedule: May 11 to SeptemberCost: $1.95 millionDescription: Removing and replacing the bridge.

Traffic impacts:

There are left and right shoulder closures.

Motorists are using a temporary bypass around the work zone until mid-August.

Highway: Little Sand Bay Road and Old County KLocation: Little Sand Bay Road from Old County K to termini and Old County K from Little Sand Bay Road to Peterson Hill Road and from Peterson Hill Road to Leask Drive.Schedule: June 8 to SeptemberCost: $1.79 millionDescription: Grading, pulverizing existing pavement and relaying it as base, hot-mix asphalt paving, culvert lining, marking pavement and signing.

Traffic impacts: The following is anticipated through Saturday, July 4, on Little Sand Bay Road from Old County K to the termini:

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane utilizing flagging operations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and possibly some Saturdays within the construction zone.

During those times and days, a 10-foot lane width will be maintained on Little Sand Bay Road. Such restrictions could be up to a mile in length.

The road will be open to two-way traffic during nighttime hours, on Saturdays when no work is planned and on Sundays.

The east leg of Old County K will be closed to through traffic from WIS 13 to the junction of Little Sand Bay Road.

Detour: WIS 13 north to west leg of Old County K to Little Sand Bay Road.

Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn countiesHighway and Location: WIS 35, WIS 70, WIS 77 and US 63Schedule: June 1 to AugustCost: $2.72 millionDescription: Crack filling; chip, scrub and fog sealing; and pavement marking

Traffic impacts: When work is ongoing, there will be moving daylight single-lane closures for crack filling in the coming week on:

WIS 77 from the Burnett-Washburn County line to County K in Washburn County.

US 63 between Trego and Springbrook.

Chippewa CountyHighway: Park AvenueLocation: Between Main Street and South Avenue, city of Chippewa FallsSchedule: April 20 to SeptemberCost: $1.56 millionDescription: Reconstructing Park Avenue; completing sanitary and storm sewer and water utility work; and adding a bicycle-pedestrian trail on the north side, along with curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts:

Park Avenue is closed to through traffic.

Detour route: Main Street, East Greenville Street, Woodward Avenue and WIS 124.

To access properties, except those between Introwitz Drive and Wisconsin Street, use side streets as much as possible.

Access to Introwitz Drive is being maintained from West Wisconsin Street, and a crossing is being maintained at West Wisconsin Street.

Chippewa and Clark countiesHighway: WIS 64, WIS 40, WIS 27 and US 10Location: VariousSchedule: May 4 to June 26 and Aug. 3 to Aug. 28Cost: $1.04 millionDescription: Replace multiple culverts.Traffic impacts:

US 10 east of Neillsville: The contractor will install gravel shoulders next week. Be alert for work.

Clark CountyHighway: US 12/WIS 27Location: Southeast of HumbirdSchedule: June 9 to AugustCost: $972,608Description: Replacing the deck on the US 12/WIS 27 bridge over the railroad tracks, concrete approach slabs and guardrail, and repaving the asphalt on either side of the bridge structure.

Traffic impacts:

US 12/WIS 27 will be closed within the project limits.

Local traffic only will be permitted south of County B and north of County Line Road.

Detour route: US 10, WIS 73 and WIS 95.

Highway: WIS 73Location: Meridian Avenue to WIS 95, south of Neillsville and GrantonSchedule: May 8 to JulyCost: $3.8 millionDescription: Resurfacing WIS 73, replacing or repairing culvert pipes, installing guardrail and marking pavement.Traffic impacts: The project is being built under traffic with the use of flaggers and single-lane closures.

Douglas CountyHighway: US 2/53 (East 2nd Street)Location: Between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East, city of SuperiorSchedule: April 6 to OctoberCost: $7.02 millionDescription: Rehabilitating one bridge structure; repairing spot locations of concrete pavement and utility manholes and inlets; updating or replacing traffic signals; upgrading or installing curb ramps at pedestrian crossings; and grinding the road’s concrete surface and overlaying it with asphalt.Traffic impacts:

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East.

The speed limit is reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph during construction.

A truck detour is in place because of turning movement restrictions at the intersection of East 2nd and Belknap streets.

Highway: US 53Location: County T to St. Croix River and County Y intersection, GordonSchedule: April 27 to AugustCost: $3.13 millionDescription: Resurfacing northbound US 53 from County T to the St. Croix River and improving the County Y intersection.Traffic impacts:

North- and southbound US 53 traffic is reduced to one lane from County T to the St. Croix River.

The speed limit in the work zone is reduced to 55 mph.

Highway: WIS 105Location: Pokegama River Bridge, west of WIS 35 in SuperiorSchedule: June 10 to SeptemberCost: $2.1 millionDescription: Removing and replacing the structure.Traffic impacts: Intermittent flagging is being used to allow trucks to enter and exit the work site.

Highway: North 28th Street and 18th Avenue EastLocation: North 28th Street: Hill Avenue to East 10th Street; and 18th Avenue East: East 10th Street to 3rd Street, city of SuperiorSchedule: June 10 to JulyCost: $1.06 millionDescription: Grading, milling asphaltic pavement, paving with hot-mix asphalt, completing curb, gutter and sidewalk work, signing and pavement marking.Traffic impacts: North 28th Street and 18th Avenue East are closed to through traffic because of railroad work. When work is ongoing, motorists might encounter lane closures for paving.

Dunn CountyHighway: I-94Location: 250th Street to Wilson Creek, west of MenomonieSchedule: Spring 2018 to JuneCost: $30.34 millionDescription: Replacing bridges, resurfacing I-94, marking pavement and installing median cable barrier, guardrail, right of way fence and signs.Traffic impacts: When work resumes Monday, July 6, motorists can expect intermittent flagging operations at 390th Street, 650th Avenue, County K and 250th Street.

Highway: WIS 72Location: Eau Galle River Bridge, about two miles east of ElmwoodSchedule: April 6 to AugustCost: $1.94 millionDescription: Removing and replacing the bridge, grading, signing and pavement marking.Traffic impacts: WIS 72 is closed at the structure.

Detour route: WIS 128, WIS 29 and WIS 25.

Dunn and St. Croix countiesHighway: I-94Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near KnappSchedule: March 25, 2019 to November 2020Cost: $57.5 millionDescription: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signing.Traffic impacts:

The eastbound I-94-County Q interchange ramps are closed.

When work resumes Monday, July 6, there will be intermittent lane closures on east- and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.

Eau Claire CountyHighway: US 12/WIS 312Location: County EE/Town Hall Road intersection, northwest side of Eau ClaireSchedule: April to AugustCost: $590,000Description: Extending turn lanes on WIS 312/US 12 at County EE/Town Hall Road and reconstructing Town Hall Road and Old Mill Plaza north of WIS 312/US 12.Traffic impacts: None.

Highway: US 12Location: Elco Road to Oak Knoll Road, between Altoona and Fall CreekSchedule: June 1 to SeptemberCost: $1.28 millionDescription: Removing and replacing box culverts over Six Mile Creek near Elco Road and Nine Mile Creek near Voight Road and rebuilding roadway approaches to accommodate new culverts.

Traffic impacts:

Traffic on east- and westbound US 12 are traveling on a temporary bypass at Six Mile Creek near Elco Road.

South Elco Road is closed at in the work zone.

A shoulder closure is at the Nine Mile Creek project site near Oak Knoll Road.

Eau Claire and St. Croix countiesHighway: US 12, WIS 64, WIS 65 and WIS 312Location: Various locationsSchedule: April 13 to fallCost: $760,000Description: Replacing signals, poles and bases and completing beam guard, electrical and signing work.Traffic impacts: None currently.

Jackson CountyHighway: US 12/WIS 27Location: County A intersection in Black River FallsSchedule: April 13 to JulyCost: $661,008Description: Signalizing the intersection – first with temporary and then permanent signals; completing excavation, asphalt, curb and gutter and sign work; and marking the pavement.Traffic impacts: None; the project is complete.

Highway: US 12/WIS 27Location: Northeast of Black River Falls.Schedule: June 8 to NovemberCost: $$2.68 millionDescription: Removing the existing Allen Creek stone masonry culvert and replacing it with a bridge and removing another culvert south of Allen Creek and replacing it with a culvert.Traffic impacts: US 12/WIS 27 is closed to traffic in the Allen Creek work zone.

Detour route: I-94, WIS 95 and US 12/WIS 27.

St. Croix CountyHighway: I-94Location: Between Hudson and BaldwinSchedule: April 1, 2019 to July 2020Cost: $17 millionDescription: Replacing four bridge structures – two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River – and completing roughly two miles of approach work.Traffic impacts: None; the project is complete.

Highway: US 12Location: Between US 63 and WIS 128, east of BaldwinSchedule: April 27 to October 2020 and June 2021Cost: $6.2 millionDescription: Resurfacing US 12, making repairs to the bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and safety improvements to shoulders, improving curb, gutter, culvert pipes and beam guard, signing and marking.Traffic impacts: Motorists should expect single-lane closures with flagging operations in areas where work is happening.

Temporary signals are directing single lanes of traffic across the Union Pacific railroad bridge east of Woodville. The lane has a 13-foot width restriction.

Highway: County ELocation: Between County I and County A, northeast of HudsonSchedule: April 30 to JulyCost: $1.94 millionDescription: Reconditioning project, including grading, paving, signing and marking.

Traffic impacts: The road is open during construction, and when work is ongoing, flagging operations are being used to control traffic.

Taylor CountyHighway: WIS 102Location: Northeast of Rib LakeSchedule: June 15 to JulyCost: $319,361Description: Removing and replacing two culverts at the Spirit River.Traffic impacts: WIS 102 is closed between Berry Avenue North and Berry Avenue South from Monday, June 15 to Friday, July 10.

Trempealeau CountyHighway: I-94Location: Northwest of OsseoSchedule: March 25, 2019 to October 2020Cost: $10.02 millionDescription: Removing and replacing four structures – two over County NN and two over the Buffalo River, road resurfacing, installing beam guard, pavement marking, fencing and signing.Traffic impacts:

Eastbound I-94:

There are single-lane closures from 5 a.m. Mondays through 10 a.m. Fridays.

Highway: US 53Location: West junction of WIS 95 to Richter Road south of WhitehallSchedule: May 27 to AugustCost: $2.4 millionDescription: Patching concrete, cleaning culverts and replacing guardrail.

Traffic impacts: The road is closed to through traffic with a signed detour.

Detour route: WIS 121, WIS 93 and WIS 95.

Highway: WIS 93Location: Indee Boulevard in Independence to the north county lineSchedule: May 4 to OctoberCost: $11.24 millionDescription: Paving WIS 93, cold-in-place recycling, replacing culverts, lining pipes, updating curb ramps, marking pavement and installing guardrail, signing and centerline and edge line rumble strips.Traffic impacts:

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, July 6:

Work on the northern half of the project will resume, and traffic will be controlled by flagging and a pilot car.

The Buffalo River Bridge south of Eleva will be reduced to one lane, with traffic being controlled using signals.

Highway: WIS 93Location: Swenson Lane, town of Arcadia, to Blaschko Avenue, city of ArcadiaSchedule: June 2 to August

Cost: $2.91 millionDescription: Resurfacing, rehabilitating guardrail, repairing culverts, widening shoulders and installing shoulder rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: WIS 93 remains open to traffic.

Beginning Monday, July 6, barricades and traffic control drums will be used to complete work on stretches with climbing lanes.

The advisory speed limit is 45 mph on milled surfaces.

Highway: County DLocation: Beaver Creek Bridge, just south of the village of EttrickSchedule: Late May to AugustCost: $636,264Description: Removing and replacing the bridge.Traffic impacts: County D is closed to traffic.

