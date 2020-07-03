Pittsville FFA Alumni puts safety first and will host drive-thru dairy breakfast

PITTSVILLE, Wis (WEAU) - On July 4th, the Pittsville FFA Alumni will move their dairy breakfast to a drive-thru format to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The breakfast will be at Hay Creek Companies from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m. The menu features regular pancakes, potato pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and ham, cheese curds, and milk.

FFA Alumni Vice President Ashleigh said, “The alumni are beyond excited to be able to host our 38th annual breakfast. Our mission is to support the leaders of tomorrow. The breakfast is our largest fundraiser of the year. Thanks to Hay Creek Companies opening their doors, we will be able to hold true to our mission and be able to support our area youth. We couldn’t do it without the support of the community, especially the Tom and Janeen and the Hay Creek team.”

