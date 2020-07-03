UPDATE: All lanes of I-94 are reopened after pavement buckle

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, all lanes of I-94 reopened near Menomonie shortly before 9pm Thursday night.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A portion of I-94 is closed Thursday evening after a part of the interstate buckled.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, all westbound lanes near mile marker 42 in Menomonie are closed.

Troopers are recommending travelers detour through Menomonie between Exit 45 and Exit 41.

Road crews are currently working on repairs, but repairs are expected to take over two hours.

