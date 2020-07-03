Advertisement

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news
Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly confirmed the singers would divorce.
Representatives for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly confirmed the singers would divorce.(Source: Matt Sayles/Invision for G.H. MUMM Champagne/AP Images)
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce.

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said “we’ve made this painful decision together.”

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased,” the emailed statement read.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the statement continued.

Musgraves and Kelly, both 31, were married in 2017.

Musgraves has been a success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013. It won her the best country album Grammy and one of its singles, “Merry Go ‘Round,” won best country song. At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, album of the year.

At the show, she thanked Kelly in her acceptance speech: “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much.”

Musgraves and Kelly have worked together musically. In 2018 they appeared on the song “To June This Morning” from the album “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” a compilation project created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music. Musgraves also sang background vocals on Kelly’s 2018 full-length debut album, “Dying Star.”

Kelly will release a new album, “Shape & Destroy,” on Aug. 28, and it will include background vocals by Musgraves. Kelly’s father and sister are also featured on the album.

Kelly has also written songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw, Hayes Carll, Lucie Silvas and Josh Abbott Band. Musgraves co-wrote Miranda Lambert’s 2013 country hit, “Mama’s Broken Heart,” earning herself a Grammy nomination as a songwriter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

News

Silver Alert issued for elderly woman last seen in Manitowoc County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WI Silver Alert
Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Ilda Castellanos-Waddell, 68, white, female, 5 foot 6 and 140 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair.

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.

News

Structure fire in La Crosse damages shed, leaves apartment building nearby untouched

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
A structure fire in La Crosse has left severe fire damage to a shed, but left the apartment building nearby undamaged.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Latest News

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 11 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 11 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.