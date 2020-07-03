Two injured in Vernon County UTV rollover

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people in Vernon County are hurt after their UTV rolled over late Thursday night. Vernon County Deputies believe alcohol is blame.

The rollover happened in Clinton on Clinton Ridge Road just north of Peaceful Valley Road. Deputies say 41-year-old Kristopher Hanson, of Tomahawk, and 25-year-old Megan Anderson, of Westby, were riding around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when Hanson was speeding around a corner and lost control.

The two have been hospitalized for their injures.

