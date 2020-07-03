Vehicle accident into the Wisconsin River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On July 3rd at around 2:20 a.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a male walking through properties with wet clothing in the area of River Road West and State Highway 66 in the Town of Rudolph.

After locating the subject (Cody L. Shafer, 34 year old from Madison, Wisconsin), Deputies investigated and found out the subject was involved in a vehicle accident and that the vehicle was submerged in the Wisconsin River. Further investigation was completed and the driver was placed in custody for operating under the influence.

Deputies were able to get to the vehicle in the water and the driver did not receive any injuries or need any medical attention.

