Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 3rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state of Wisconsin 579 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the state total to 30,317 positive COVID-19 cases.

There is three more deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total to 796 statewide and there were 36 new hospitalizations.

There were 9,607 negative test yesterday bringing the state total to 573,553.

In Eau Claire County, there are 14 new positive COVID-19 cases which brings the county up to 263 cases of COVID-19.

