WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) - A 10-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from the St. Croix River at William O’Brien State Park.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 7:30 tonight.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No other details are being released at this time.

