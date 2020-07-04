Advertisement

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The league decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision told the AP.

But the union’s board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose up to four preseason games per team this season and up to three when the regular season goes to 17 games in 2021. The teams that play in the annual Hall of Fame game may play an extra game. That game between the Cowboys and Steelers scheduled for Aug. 6 already was canceled.

The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open this month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump doubles down on divisive message in July 4 address

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
As part of his remarks, the president compared his current political fights against leftists in America to the fight against Nazis in World War II.

National

Woman dies after 2 protesters hit by car on Seattle highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

National Politics

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
With approximately four months left to the November election, the rapper would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states.

National

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others.

Latest News

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

News

Local man paints peace mural in backyard

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Each year, one local man creates a large mural in his backyard along the shore for people to see as they go by.

Homepage

Fourth of July Celebrations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
With another holiday landing amidst the corona virus pandemic, people had to adjust their plans accordingly once again

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

News

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By AP
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.