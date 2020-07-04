Advertisement

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23.
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn't participate in the 60-game season that's scheduled to begin July 23.

"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season," he said.

Price's announcement came a day after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he wasn't "comfortable" with the current climate and might not play. On Saturday, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey said "there's still some reservation on my end" about playing.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake are among those who have already said they're out this year.

The Dodgers got Price and former AL MVP Mookie Betts from Boston in a February trade for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects.

The 34-year-old Price made two starts in spring training for the Dodgers, striking out 10 in 4 1/3 innings before all camps were closed March 12 because of the virus outbreak.

"The Dodgers fully support David's decision to sit out the 2020 season," the team said in a statement. "We have been in constant contact with David and we understand how much this deliberation weighed on him and his family."

"We know he'll be rooting hard for the club every day and look forward to having him back with us in 2021," it said.

Price has a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was going to make $32 million this season, and as part of the trade the Red Sox agreed to send the Dodgers $16 million, before the virus shut down the sport.

Price had already made his own contribution to the Dodgers organization.

In late May, Price said he would give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers to help their offset costs. There will be no minor league baseball this year because of the pandemic.

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA for Boston last year and helped the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The well-traveled Price won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay. He's also pitched for Toronto and Detroit and is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 12 seasons.

In his Twitter note addressed to Dodgers Nation, Price said, "I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump doubles down on divisive message in July 4 address

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
As part of his remarks, the president compared his current political fights against leftists in America to the fight against Nazis in World War II.

National

Woman dies after 2 protesters hit by car on Seattle highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

National Politics

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
With approximately four months left to the November election, the rapper would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states.

National

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others.

Latest News

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

News

Local man paints peace mural in backyard

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Each year, one local man creates a large mural in his backyard along the shore for people to see as they go by.

Homepage

Fourth of July Celebrations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
With another holiday landing amidst the corona virus pandemic, people had to adjust their plans accordingly once again

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

News

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By AP
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.