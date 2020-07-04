Firefighters share firework safety tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local fireworks retailers say sales are up this year with returning customers and new customers.

If you do plan to set off any at-home fireworks this year, the Chippewa Valley fire departments want you to keep safety in mind.

Although fire danger is low today in the Chippewa Valley, this year's Fourth of July has the potential to see more fire work related accidents than previous years.

Battalion Chief Joe Kelly from the Eau Claire Fire Rescue told WEAU, “Annually, 19,500 fires are started from fireworks … a lot of people will be doing their own fireworks at home with the way the world is right now so it’s important to keep safety in mind.”

Fire departments around the Chippewa Valley want to make sure everyone knows how they can safely celebrate the holiday.

Dewayne Hanson, a firefighter and paramedic for the Chippewa Falls Fire Department said, “I know there’s a lot of fireworks designed for kids, sparklers being one of the more popular ones, making sure that they’re being supervised.”

But firefighters also say -- keep in mind -- those sparklers designed for kids can still be hazardous.

“The number one injury that goes to the emergency room during the Fourth of July is from sparklers which people think is as safe of a firework as possible but they actually burn at about 2,000 degrees,” said Kelly.

And with so much heat packed into even seemingly harmless fireworks, local firefighters also say to always have water close by and ready to use.

“Whether you’re dowsing the fireworks when it’s done, or simply if you do have a small fire that needs to be put out, make sure you have that water available.”

Another important tip, don’t attempt to re-light a firework that did not go off the first time.

“If you have any fireworks that do not go off properly, make sure that you don’t go up to them immediately,” said Hanson

“If it doesn’t go off a lot of times the fuse is a lot smaller now, so now you’re trying to light it and you’re in super close,” added Kelly.

And both fire departments say supervision by a sober and a responsible adult is extremely important.

Hanson said, “With the adults try to limit alcohol consumption I know it’s a very popular things with this time of year, but if you’re going to be lighting off fireworks make sure you’re limiting that consumption so that you’re in a stable mind.”

A reminder you can catch the Fourth of July fireworks show in the City of Eau Claire live on WEAU.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.