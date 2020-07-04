Advertisement

Firefighters share firework safety tips

Helpful tips for using fireworks safely
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local fireworks retailers say sales are up this year with returning customers and new customers.

If you do plan to set off any at-home fireworks this year, the Chippewa Valley fire departments want you to keep safety in mind.

Although fire danger is low today in the Chippewa Valley, this year's Fourth of July has the potential to see more fire work related accidents than previous years.

Battalion Chief Joe Kelly from the Eau Claire Fire Rescue told WEAU, “Annually, 19,500 fires are started from fireworks … a lot of people will be doing their own fireworks at home with the way the world is right now so it’s important to keep safety in mind.”

Fire departments around the Chippewa Valley want to make sure everyone knows how they can safely celebrate the holiday.

Dewayne Hanson, a firefighter and paramedic for the Chippewa Falls Fire Department said, “I know there’s a lot of fireworks designed for kids, sparklers being one of the more popular ones, making sure that they’re being supervised.”

But firefighters also say -- keep in mind -- those sparklers designed for kids can still be hazardous.

“The number one injury that goes to the emergency room during the Fourth of July is from sparklers which people think is as safe of a firework as possible but they actually burn at about 2,000 degrees,” said Kelly.

And with so much heat packed into even seemingly harmless fireworks, local firefighters also say to always have water close by and ready to use.

“Whether you’re dowsing the fireworks when it’s done, or simply if you do have a small fire that needs to be put out, make sure you have that water available.”

Another important tip, don’t attempt to re-light a firework that did not go off the first time.

“If you have any fireworks that do not go off properly, make sure that you don’t go up to them immediately,” said Hanson

“If it doesn’t go off a lot of times the fuse is a lot smaller now, so now you’re trying to light it and you’re in super close,” added Kelly.

And both fire departments say supervision by a sober and a responsible adult is extremely important.

Hanson said, “With the adults try to limit alcohol consumption I know it’s a very popular things with this time of year, but if you’re going to be lighting off fireworks make sure you’re limiting that consumption so that you’re in a stable mind.”

A reminder you can catch the Fourth of July fireworks show in the City of Eau Claire live on WEAU.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 11 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Homepage

The Jacks are back!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Lumberjacks are back in the CRBL after a short hiatus.

News

UPDATE: All lanes of I-94 are reopened after pavement buckle

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Duane Wolter
Crews were clear of the scene shortly before 9pm.

News

Great time for giving

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Many of the nonprofits and large institutions that work with United Way are slowly bringing back in volunteers in safe ways. Hebert says the best way to volunteer right now is to give.

Latest News

News

Pablo Center to provide virtual concert series

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
All the shows are offered to the public free of charge.

News

One taken to the hospital after climbing WEAU tower

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Police officers were able to talk to the person and get them to climb down safely.

News

ECPD investigating “homemade spike strips”

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating after they received multiple reports of “homemade spike strips” that had been placed on the road intentionally.

Homepage

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

News

Family helps bear in lake near Bloomer

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
|

News

Beaches see large crowds this weekend

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire, people beat the heat in the water ways.