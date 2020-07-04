Advertisement

Fourth of July Celebrations

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the Fourth of July landing on a Saturday this year, many people dressed in red white and blue started their day with the farmers market at Phoenix Park.

Robert Greene of Eau Claire told WEAU,

“It’s so hot you can’t do much, so I just rode my bike to the farmers market and maybe tonight i’ll watch the fireworks”

Sandy and Talia Moszer said,

“Hit the Saturday market, the farmers market this morning and up to the lake this afternoon”.

And Kaitlin and Rudy Christ added,

"Well we came here to the farmers market, and then were going to go get some coffee and ice cream."

But people say that this year’s celebrations feel pretty different than previous years due to COVID19.

"Oh for sure, not being able to watch the fireworks.. we usually take care of the Express so not being able to be behind home plate watching the fireworks will be different this year so were looking forward to that next year, " said Dr. Eddie Hall and Jay Laguardia.

Greene agreed and said, “a little bit different because everybody is so confined”.

“It is a little different but, at the same time more than anything it’s about trying to survive the heat this year” said Christ.

But these unique circumstances, and the high temperatures, won’t keep people in the Chippewa valley from celebrating the holiday and American independence.

Claire and Petra told WEAU,

“Well were planning on doing some tubing, it’s a pretty hot day out. Later were going to hang out with some friends, bonfire, and go to the fireworks”.

Some were going to hit the local beaches, and others went to be with family. While many of the events that people did for this year’s 4th don’t sound too different from years before, the idea of this Holiday just felt different amid the COVID19 pandemic.

