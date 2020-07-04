Green Bay family escapes after house catches fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home’s first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home. Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family -- two adults and four children -- fled the home before firefighters arrived.

