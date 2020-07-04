Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional. The court ruled Friday that Safer Racine can remain in effect while the city’s appeal is considered. The Journal Times reports the court could still ultimately rule against the city. Mayor Cory Mason says the ordinance is critically important going into the holiday weekend and will be enforced. It limits restaurants and bars to 50% of maximum capacity. It requires retailers to follow guidelines on cleaning and social distancing. And it limits gyms to 25% of capacity or a maximum of 10 people.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed nearly 600 more cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state Department of Health Services said Friday that the state has now seen 30,317 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. That's up 579 cases from Thursday. DHS reports three more people have died, bringing the total dead to 796. Nearly 80% of people infected have recovered, however, leaving the state with 5,473 active cases as of Friday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station. The investigation found that a white male firefighter found the figurine shaped like a fetus on the street and brought it into the station out of “curiosity.” He then hung it by its neck with a ribbon on a bulletin board. It was there for several days until the station’s only Black female firefighter reported it. Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says he believes the firefighter did not have racist or sexist intent, but added, “Stupidity is not a defense.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will play before significantly fewer fans at Lambeau Field this year, if they play in front of any at all. The Packers told season ticket holders Friday to prepare for a season unlike any the NFL has experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team says social distancing will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced, and face coverings will be required. Fans can opt out of this season’s games without losing control of their seats for next season. Season ticket holders can request a refund or ask that their payment be carried over.