Johnson withdraws plan to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has withdrawn his proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Oshkosh Republican had proposed an amendment eliminating Columbus Day to a bipartisan bill that would designate June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States, as a federal holiday. Johnson said that his proposal was meant to “start a discussion” and he suggested eliminating Columbus Day because few Americans get the day off as a paid holiday anyway.

He says he in no way is deprecating Christopher Columbus’ achievements or expressing any judgment on Columbus’ place in history.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.