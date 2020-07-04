Largest daily spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reported a record-breaking 738 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest spike in cases since the state health department began keeping track. But the jump also comes on a day when the number of tests completed are down compared to previous days this week.

The only day when the number of new daily cases came close was on May 29, when when 733 cases were reported. Saturday’s spike comes after 539 cases were reported on Friday, 601 cases on Thursday and 539 on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The number of tests completed on Saturday lands at just over 6,000, which is significantly lower than the 9,600 tests on Friday and 12,000 tests completed on Thursday.

The percent of positive new cases also spiked to record levels on Saturday, reaching a whopping 10.8 percent. This spike comes after 5.7 percent of cases came back positive on Friday, 4.2 percent on Thursday and 4.3 percent the day before that.

The number of new cases and the percent of positive cases has been on the rise since late June, after dropping for weeks. Saturday’s spike raises the average number of new cases to 538.

The one statistic that has been dropping, however, is deaths: the DHS reported 3 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, compared to on May 27, when 22 deaths were reported, and on April 28, when 19 deaths were reported. Saturday’s update brings the total death toll due to the coronavirus to 796.

The daily testing capacity has risen to over 19,000 tests at 80 labs across the state. A further 27 tests are scheduled to start testing for COVID-19 soon, according to the DHS.

At least 2,303 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dane County as of Saturday, and 32 deaths.

