Local man paints peace mural in backyard

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the last twenty years, Art Hebert has been using his backyard on Lake Wissota as a canvas.

“I’ve put yard designs in the backyard for different occasions,” Hebert says. “For anniversaries, birthdays, labor day, July 4th, several different occasions.”

This year, he hopes to use the painting to spread hope and positivity in the Chippewa Valley. What started as a fun way to celebrate a cousin’s wedding, has grown into something much more over the past two decades

“They became more and more elaborate and tougher to do. One, for the Leinenkugel 150th, very detailed design and my family helped,” he says. “We also did one for a special friend who really likes the Grateful Dead. That was for his 50th birthday and that had a lot of design to it also.”

This year's design, according to Hebert, is a way to spread positivity during an uncertain time.

“This year, being one of the strangest years of my life, I thought it would be appropriate to come up with something that stressed hope and positivity and peace obviously, with the peace sign,” Hebert says. “That’s how this all fell into place.”

The design includes five fists surrounding a red, white and blue peace sign. Hebert says the feedback from boaters and online has been exceptionally positive.

“It’s been a flurry of boats and people stopping by and honking,” he says. “All kinds of thumbs up and way to go and only positive cheers. It’s been great.”

Hebert says of all the thing’s he has painted in his backyard over the years, this one is special to him.

“I think it’s going to be my favorite peace and I may have to retire after this one unless nothing else comes to mind,” Hebert says.

