Advertisement

Local man paints peace mural in backyard

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the last twenty years, Art Hebert has been using his backyard on Lake Wissota as a canvas.

For the last twenty years, Art Hebert has been using his back yard on Lake Wissota as a canvas.
For the last twenty years, Art Hebert has been using his back yard on Lake Wissota as a canvas.(WEAU)

“I’ve put yard designs in the backyard for different occasions,” Hebert says. “For anniversaries, birthdays, labor day, July 4th, several different occasions.”

This year, he hopes to use the painting to spread hope and positivity in the Chippewa Valley. What started as a fun way to celebrate a cousin’s wedding, has grown into something much more over the past two decades

“They became more and more elaborate and tougher to do. One, for the Leinenkugel 150th, very detailed design and my family helped,” he says. “We also did one for a special friend who really likes the Grateful Dead. That was for his 50th birthday and that had a lot of design to it also.”

This year's design, according to Hebert, is a way to spread positivity during an uncertain time.

“This year, being one of the strangest years of my life, I thought it would be appropriate to come up with something that stressed hope and positivity and peace obviously, with the peace sign,” Hebert says. “That’s how this all fell into place.”

The design includes five fists surrounding a red, white and blue peace sign. Hebert says the feedback from boaters and online has been exceptionally positive.

“It’s been a flurry of boats and people stopping by and honking,” he says. “All kinds of thumbs up and way to go and only positive cheers. It’s been great.”

Hebert says of all the thing’s he has painted in his backyard over the years, this one is special to him.

“I think it’s going to be my favorite peace and I may have to retire after this one unless nothing else comes to mind,” Hebert says.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Fourth of July Celebrations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
With another holiday landing amidst the corona virus pandemic, people had to adjust their plans accordingly once again

News

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By AP
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

Largest daily spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin reported a record-breaking 738 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest spike in cases since the state health department began keeping track.

News

Wisconsin sees 738 new positive test results, no new deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin’s positive test results for COVID-19 have increased to 31,055 as of Saturday, July 4, an increase of 738 new cases.

Latest News

News

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AP
UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges.

News

Vehicle fire holds up I-94

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
A vehicle fire in the right lane of I-94 westbound near Wilson at WIS 128 will likely take about an hour to resolve, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

News

Green Bay family escapes after house catches fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AP
A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire.

News

Packers to play before significantly smaller Lambeau crowds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AP
The Green Bay Packers will play before significantly fewer fans at Lambeau Field this year, if they play in front of any at all.

News

Milwaukee firefighters face discipline in figurine incident

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AP
A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station.

News

Appeals court reinstates Racine’s coronavirus ordinance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AP
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has reinstated Racine’s coronavirus ordinance after a lower court declared it unconstitutional.