Milwaukee firefighters face discipline in figurine incident

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station. The investigation found that a white male firefighter found the figurine shaped like a fetus on the street and brought it into the station out of “curiosity.” He then hung it by its neck with a ribbon on a bulletin board. It was there for several days until the station’s only Black female firefighter reported it. Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says he believes the firefighter did not have racist or sexist intent, but added, “Stupidity is not a defense.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.