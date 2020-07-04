Silver Alert issued for elderly woman last seen in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Ilda Castellanos-Waddell, 68, white, female, 5 foot 6 and 140 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair. She has a German accent. It is unknown what she is wearing. She was last seen at 9am on 7/3/20 driving southbound on Hwy 57 in Manitowoc County. Castellanos-Waddell is missing from Algonquin, McHenry County, IL

Castellanos-Waddell is driving a 2006 Silver Ford Focus Wagon, IL license plate Z681475. Anyone with information is asked to call Algonquin Police Department (Illinois) at 847-658-4531.

