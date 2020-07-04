Structure fire in La Crosse damages shed, leaves apartment building nearby untouched

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire in La Crosse has left severe fire damage to a shed, but left the apartment building nearby undamaged.

Around 1am on July 4, La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to a fire reported in a dumpster. They arrived to find a fully engulfed shed, 6 feet from an apartment building near 1332 St. James Street. They contained the fire to the shed.

The cause is under investigation, but there were no injuries reported in the fire. The shed sustained severe fire damage.

