Wisconsin sees 738 new positive test results, no new deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin’s positive test results for COVID-19 have increased to 31,055 as of Saturday, July 4, an increase of 738 new cases.

There are 19 new hospitalizations in the state, bringing the total of people hospitalized up to 3,574. There are no new deaths as of Saturday, so the state still has a total of 796.

79% of cases have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 24,491.

Eau Claire County is reporting a total of 279 cases on Saturday, an increase of 16 cases.

La Crosse County is reporting a total of 510 positive test results.

