1 dead, 1 in critical condition after single ATV crash

(WCAX)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - A single ATV crash has left 1 dead and 1 in critical condition.

The accident happened on July 4 at around 11:45pm. The ATV was leaving a house on County Highway F when it hit a culvert and ejected both occupants onto the roadway.

A section of County Highway F was closed for about four hours. The crash in still under investigation.

