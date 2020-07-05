1 dead, 1 in critical condition after single ATV crash

TOWN OF SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - A single ATV crash has left 1 dead and 1 in critical condition.

The accident happened on July 4 at around 11:45pm. The ATV was leaving a house on County Highway F when it hit a culvert and ejected both occupants onto the roadway.

A section of County Highway F was closed for about four hours. The crash in still under investigation.

