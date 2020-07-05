Advertisement

Brewers’ Yelich knows he had fortunate timing on new deal

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs onto the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs onto the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich acknowledges he benefited from fortunate timing in his contract negotiations. The Brewers held a March 6 news conference to announce that the 2018 NL MVP had agreed to a nine-year, $215 million contract. Spring training was halted less than a week later because of the coronavirus pandemic. Yelich’s deal was finalized before the loss of revenue from Major League Baseball’s shortened season and labor unrest created at least some uncertainty about the game’s financial future. He says everybody is in a unique situation this season.

