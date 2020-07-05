Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase by 522, no new deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a record-breaking daily increase of 738 new cases on Independence Day, Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that Wisconsin has an increase of 522 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That makes for a total of 31,577 overall positive test results in Wisconsin.

584,111 people in Wisconsin have tested negative, an increase of 4,474 as of Sunday.

12 cases have been newly hospitalized, and no new deaths have occurred.

79% of all cases have recovered, so Wisconsin has an active case count of 6,678.

Eau Claire County is reporting a five case increase on Sunday, bringing that total to 284 cases.

La Crosse County is also reporting a five case increase, bringing that total to 515 cases.

Monroe County has a total of 90 cases, an increase of 7 new cases on Sunday.

