1 dead after Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 1 woman was pronounced dead after a Barron County crash happened Saturday, July 4.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 49-year-old Tamara Staves was extracted from a vehicle after it went off the road. Staves was taken to a Barron hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Highway SS north of Chetek,

Investigation shows possible medical issue before the crash.

