1 dead after Barron County crash

One woman was died at the hospital in Barron County after a crash.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 1 woman was pronounced dead after a Barron County crash happened Saturday, July 4.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 49-year-old Tamara Staves was extracted from a vehicle after it went off the road. Staves was taken to a Barron hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Highway SS north of Chetek,

Investigation shows possible medical issue before the crash.

