2 men arrested for possession of meth in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been arrested in Rusk County for possession of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Bruce Churchwell and 50-year-old Eric Cooke were arrested after separate traffic stops.

Churchwell, of Rice Lake, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. 15 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found.

Cooke, of Ladysmith, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 136 grams of meth, 1,712 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and thousands of dollar was found.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.