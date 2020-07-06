6 new cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, 484 in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As of Monday afternoon, Eau Claire County has 6 new positive test results of COVID-19 out of 83 total tests. The total positive cases for the county now stands at 290, with an estimated 183 recovered.

In the last week, Eau Claire County has had 82 total positive cases. The past two days have seen the lowest results with 5 new cases on Sunday.

As for Wisconsin, there were 484 positive test results and 4,802 negative, with the positive test rate around 9%. 0 deaths were reported for Monday. 79% of all cases are listed as recovered.

EAU CLAIRE STATISTICS:

290 positive test results (increase of 6)

8,629 negative test results (increase of 77)

1 death

183 estimated as recovered

WISCONSIN STATISTICS:

588,913 negative test results (increase of 4,802)

32,061 positive test results (increase of 484)

3,602 hospitalized (increase of 16)

796 deaths (none reported)

25,242 recovered (79% of all cases)

